Vote with your soul
To the Editor: “These are the times that try men’s souls” were the opening words written in a pamphlet called “Common Sense” by Thomas Paine in 1776. Now, 244 years later, they have never been more relevant. Thomas Paine was a political activist, theorist, revolutionary and philosopher. I, myself, am a human being and an American.
Like other human beings, I have been closely examining (and living in) our current situation as it relates to not only Americans, but the entire human race. It is my belief that most of us are essentially honorable and good; and we come from that place. It is neither Democratic nor Republican. We have souls.
On Nov. 3, 2020, we are involved in a presidential race. Let’s make it about the human race. Vote from your soul. Use common sense. Thank you for taking the time to read this plea.
BILL ARSENAULT
Joliette Street, Manchester