Voting changes needed

To the Editor: Voting is the foundation of our democracy. It’s our right and our responsibility. Come this fall, our ability to vote could be disrupted because many of us will have to self-quarantine, practice social distancing, or work a lot of extra hours to make up for not being able to work now.

Some of us will not be able to get to the polls because we will be caring for a child, an elder, or someone who is sick. And let’s not forget the poll workers who will be putting their health at risk to ensure a fair election.

It is time that New Hampshire institutes No Excuse Absentee Balloting/Mail-In Balloting. Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia allow early voting with no-excuse required. The process works and it ensures everyone, regardless of party affiliation, has their voice heard in local, state, and federal elections.

Despite our political differences, we all deserve the right to vote and to be heard. Please call and write the N.H. Secretary of State’s office to demand that New Hampshire institutes No Excuse Absentee Balloting/Mail-In Balloting immediately. The process takes time to put into place and must start now if we hope to all vote in the fall.

I wish you all good health and safety during this very difficult time.

LOUISE EWING

Antrim

