Vouchers hurt public schools and increase segregation
To the Editor: This letter is in response to the upcoming legislation New Hampshire Senate Bill 130. This bill establishes the “education freedom account program” that permits the treasurer to transfer adequate education grants, plus any differentiated aid that would have been provided to a public school, to a scholarship organization for disbursement to parents to be used for certain educational purposes.
As a group of retired educators from southern New Hampshire, we oppose the passing of this bill. These are some of the reasons: Private school vouchers take money away from neighborhood public schools, and research shows that voucher programs either fail to increase student performance or actually hurt student achievement.
Private school voucher programs lack accountability, fail to protect kids from discrimination and increase segregation. Most private schools, even those receiving taxpayer-funded voucher money, do not have to meet standards for curriculum, testing, teacher qualifications or school quality. Please let your state senator know you want to support public schools.
STEPHANIE BOTTCHER
Londonderry