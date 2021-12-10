To the Editor: While Governor Sununu recklessly rejects mask and vaccination mandates, instead dangerously relying on voluntary action on the part of people, the virus is operating under a mandate from Mother Nature.
That mandate is to survive by finding and infecting susceptible hosts, using that host to produce millions more viruses, developing more risky variants as it propagates, and moving with that host through the community to find and infect more susceptible hosts.
The virus will keep repeating that process for as long as there are sufficient susceptible hosts to infect. The virus does not operate by using its tools on a voluntary basis, it uses every tool in its biological toolbox to survive, and if we ever intend to control this pandemic we should do exactly the same thing. We need to fight this enemy the same way it is fighting us, not with two hands tied behind our backs. Our hands being tied by politicians who seem to think they are in charge instead of the virus.
You would think that after almost two years fighting this virus these politicians would have learned something, but they keep doing the same reckless things over and over again, somehow expecting different results. Which, as Einstein stated, “is the definition of insanity.”
