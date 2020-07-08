Trump rally waiver is a warning that it’s unsafe
To the Editor: I am concerned about the president coming to Portsmouth International Airport at Pease to hold a campaign rally during a pandemic because if this rally is anything like the rally in Tulsa then most of the attendees won’t wear face masks or practice physical distancing.
Many people feel it is their choice in a free country to decide for themselves whether to follow any of these measures. Some, like President Donald Trump, don’t even believe they are valid.
However, what we do in public affects the public at large. If a significant number of people contract COVID-19 during the rally, they can rapidly spread it throughout the community after the rally.
For the first time ever in New Hampshire, the rally attendees will all need to sign a waiver before entering, voluntarily promising not to hold the Trump campaign liable for any harm that may befall them upon attending. That should be a warning. Attending the rally is risky behavior and your health, your life and your finances will be at risk.
I understand and respect those people who want to show their support for the president. But there are other ways to do that without putting your health and life, the health of your family and the health of your community in danger.
If you feel that the only way you can support the president is to attend the rally, then I ask (plead?) with you to also support your local community by wearing a face mask and practicing physical distancing.
DR. JAMES FIESEHER
Dover