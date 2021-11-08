To the Editor: Commuter rail and high-density housing threaten the New Hampshire Advantage of low taxes, low unemployment, low crime, high income, solid property values, and clean air.
Commuter rail is being pushed by our federal delegation in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. Gov. Chris Sununu has been an enabler by not doing much to stop those pushing it from in the state. (SB 241)
The plan would cost taxpayers more than $11,000,000 for annual operation and management. To pay for it, the state Department of Transportation suggests new taxes, including a $5 vehicle registration fee, increasing property taxes $15.7 million statewide, diversion of 5% state lottery revenue away from schools, and hiking gas taxes on those that can least afford it.
According to DOT’s final report on Nashua-Manchester commuter rail, “[m]ost state transit funding comes from General Fund appropriations or through traditional taxes and fees, such as motor fuel taxes, sales taxes, and vehicle fees.”
High-density laws to limit or eliminate single-family zoning (SFZ) could place stack’n’pack housing anywhere, such as right next to your home. Our governor is pushing Obama/Biden’s AFFH program, which benefits developers who build these projects and get government subsidies and then nine years of tax-free status on rental units.
More high-density development will overwhelm services and cause a rise in taxes, lower property values, and make home ownership even more impossible due to rising prices in the remaining SFZ areas.