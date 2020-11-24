Wampanoag, Plymouth400 pull off virtual conference
To the Editor: I was interested to read about the new monument plaque at Odiorne Point and the New Hampshire members of the Mayflower descendants, Nov. 22, 2020.
Readers might be interested that not only did “members of the Wampanoag tribe hold some of their events virtually,” the Wampanoag partners in the Plymouth400 celebration held an incredible indigenous history conference, completely online, over nine weeks, with 20 sessions and 62 speakers. Fifty-four of the presenters were native people and eight were non-native. Siobhan Senier, UNH English professor of Native American literature and women’s studies, moderated one session around Dawnland Voices: Indigenous Writing from New England and the Northeast, a book and website (dawnlandvoices.org). Another significant development during the Plymouth400 year was the renaming of Plimoth Plantation to Plimoth Patuxet to better reflect both the English settler and Wampanoag cultures that are represented at the living history museum.
STEPHANIE SEACORD
Newfields