To the Editor: I chastise your reporting for a wantonly secularist perspective. The warning that “...[at] religious affiliated institutions... the patient might find some of the most effective birth control methods are not offered” is misdirection. When the phrase “effective birth control” is used euphemistically to reference the surgical procedure that eliminates fetuses, good reporting delineates exactly what the spokesperson for the University of Colorado School of Medicine alleges. The experts are complaining that people seeking abortions cannot receive abortions at faith-based hospitals.
Where is the counter balancing point that many Americans are pleased that faith-based institutions protect the unborn, esp., the late-term unborn?
You end your article by quoting a professor at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who offered that “most people are clueless to the fact that they should take into consideration the institution’s religious affiliation...[because] practices of some organizations are deceptive.” This claim is a sinister reminder that living out one’s faith in today’s American society is not only highly disrespected but also considered irrelevant.
LAWRENCE CHEETHAM
Bedford
Editor’s note: The quotes from the article in question contrast “effective birth control” with “natural family planning” and do not appear to imply abortion.