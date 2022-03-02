To the Editor: I am saddened and angered by yet another round of humanity doing what it does best: war. Saddened because of all the suffering we will see and experience (in severe damage to our economy and way of life). Angered because this was entirely preventable.
In 1996, I published a letter in the Chicago Tribune, arguing that with the USSR gone, expanding NATO was a bad idea. I asked how we would like it if a foreign adversary formed a military alliance with Mexico. I offered the obvious explanations: welfare for defense contractors and job tenure for the military.
In all those years, I did not hear one national leader publicly oppose the expansion of NATO to the Soviet Union’s doorstep. The only public voice I know of is columnist Pat Buchanan.
One didn’t have to be clairvoyant to see the obvious dangers of expanding NATO. But policymakers refused to see them, partly because the military-industrial complex, which practically runs foreign policy in this country, has bought the politicians, who share the blame, because so many of them love wars, especially if they don’t have to fight them.
Now we’re seeing the consequences of this arrogance and misjudgment. This may just be the beginning. We are now committed, by NATO, to the defense of the Baltic states. When Vladimir Putin marches in, as he no doubt will, all hell will break loose.
I am left with scary uncertainty about the future and the bitter satisfaction of “I told you so.”