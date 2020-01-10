War is a racket and our time is running out
To the Editor: How many people have read the book “War is a Racket” by General Smedley Butler?
How about the book, “A Nation of Sheep” by William Lederer?
How many people realize that the Wall Street empire controls our government, including both political parties?
How many people realize that the United States has invaded and bombed more countries and murdered more people over the last 60 years than all the rest of the world combined, all for greed?
How many connect the record-high stock market with 20 years of unending wars?
How many people even care?
We the People must develop our 2020 vision NOW to change the course of history to stop these Wall Street empire wars and to clean up our Mother Earth!
Time is running out...
PETER WHITE
Nottingham