To the Editor: If you have hay fever, asthma, or COPD, this past month has been hard on your health. Last week the pollen count in Manchester was one of the highest in the country. As a (now retired) cardiologist, I recall seeing a steady acceleration in patients with worsening COPD this time of year. Increased pollen counts may cause itchy red eyes, shortness of breath, sinus congestion, headache, cough, and wheezing, which can result in hospitalization.
The changing climate is driving this steady increase in pollen counts and the poor health effects that come with it. Due to rising temperatures, caused by increased atmospheric CO2 levels, New Hampshire’s growing season has lengthened by 34 days since the 1970s. This means plants have over a month longer to make pollen. The increase in CO2 levels, caused by burning fossil fuels, also drives photosynthesis to make plants larger and to increase pollen output. The atmospheric CO2 levels have increased from 290 ppm to 421 ppm in the last 100 years.
This is just one example of the many ways climate change is damaging our health. For the sake of our health and our children’s futures, we must demand climate solutions from our political leaders. Climate change is real, and we have no time to waste. Please consider the climate crisis when you vote in November.
