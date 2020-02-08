To the Editor: Elizabeth Warren's day care supports every family struggling to raise their children while earning a living. It is fair to all. Good wages and training are baked into its core to assure high-quality daycare workers.
Day care problems affect everyone. High costs and uneven quality hurt working families and limit a child’s potential. Warren knows this because she used day care as a single mom. Warren will make day care work for kids, parents, and workers. No family would pay more than 7% of their income, compared to today’s costs of 9% to 36% of family income. The quality would be reviewed as federally subsidized but locally administered.
Not long ago, kindergarten was the exclusive playground for wealthy children who got ahead and stayed ahead. This disparity was unAmerican, unfair, and unnecessary. So we opened publicly funded kindergarten to all children. Kindergarten has a proven track record of affordable educational success.
The story of kindergarten previews today’s child day care story. Warren will make it universal, affordable, and high quality. Warren’s plan trains day care workers just like public school teachers, and rewards them with commensurate salaries.
Warren’s plan uses revenues from the ultra-wealthy. The affordable wealth tax kick in only after your first $50 million, with a tiny rate of 2 cents per dollar. Our great nation benefits the ultra-wealthy and so it is fair that they support something as basic as day care for our nation’s children. Thanks, Elizabeth, for planning for our kids and their parents.
John Michael Atherton
Dover