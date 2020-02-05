Warren good for workers
Letter to Editor: Our government isn’t working for workers. Wages are stagnant, pensions and retirement funds are being cut, and the power of unions to fight for workers is declining dramatically across the country.
We’ve been lucky here in New Hampshire that we’ve been able to hold off the worst attacks on worker’s rights – but there is still so much more we can do to empower workers, and that’s why we’re both supporting Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic primary.
Going into 2020, we need to have a plan to make our economy stronger and make sure it works for everyday Americans – not just those with lots of wealth and power. Elizabeth sees that unions have less power than they used to, and she knows that’s what has led to workers having less, and corporate executives having more. Her plan would strengthen and protect collective bargaining rights, and in turn strengthen unions and rebuild our middle class.
It’s the most progressive plan to empower and support workers since the New Deal was passed – and the impact it would have for families right here in the state would be profound.
But Elizabeth doesn’t stop there. She puts workers front and center in all of her plans. Whether it’s her plan to stop climate change and create green jobs, transition to Medicare for All, or her approach to trade policy – Elizabeth’s plans show that she is the candidate workers can count on to fight for them.
Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh and Rep. Pat Long
Manchester