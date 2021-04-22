Justice or mob justice? Jury was acting under duress

To the Editor: The minute President Joe Biden went to the mass media and Congresswoman Maxine Waters went to the streets encouraging violence, the narrative changed dramatically. Justice was no longer being served.

Minneapolis was a community that had been looted and burned, causing fear in the residents and in that jury. Is this the justice system we want? How would you have voted knowing they would burn your house down?

No matter what your personal feelings are — I didn’t like the video of George Floyd’s death and I became angry — much more came out at the trial. So without knowing the whole story of Derek Chauvin trial, do you really believe a police officer was guilty of murder?

Floyd resisted arrest, was high on chemicals, and would not allow himself to be restrained. The City of Minneapolis police force teaches this method of restraint to its officers. Now, put yourself in place of the officer and ask yourself, what would you do? I think you are going to see a country where if the police see that they have nothing to gain by taking action that they won’t. So put your thinking cap on, is this what we want? I think not — justice was not served and evil won. No verdict handed out in distress is an honest sentence.

JAMES WOOD

Merrimack

