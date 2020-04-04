Watch out for frogs and salamanders ‘First Night’
To the Editor: Any night now it will happen: the “First Night” of spring! This is the time when the warm, wet evening hours will call forth the salamanders and frogs for their yearly mass migration to make a love connection.
This “First Night” call to come forth and court can also be their last night, as thousands will be squished by motorists as these amphibians cross the wet roads to their breeding areas.
Help them make it through the night. Try to limit your nighttime driving at this crucial time. Run your errands during the daytime hours.
All these amphibians are critical to a healthy functioning wildlife system. Not only that, they are so darn cute!
Let’s give frogs and salamanders a break. Stay off the roads these first few nights of spring, the first and second consecutive rainy nights that reach 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit, usually happening in late March to early May.
Thank you for considering this special night and rite of spring.
Judi Lindsey
Candia