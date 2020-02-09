To the Editor: I just wanted to say that the letter of David Garnett about your endorsement of Amy Klobuchar for President seems to confuse editorial and news content. Newspapers put opinions on the Editorial page in the form of editorials and columns. These are not intented to be news stories. The Union Leader does a good job at covering political news in the state and in the country. Mr. Garnett is obviously very angry that the paper is not endorsing President Trump for reelection.
The paper is certainly generally supportive of Republican candidates over Democrats. I usually disagree with the views on the Editorial page but certainly do not think they are not allowed to express their position. It is time to tamp quiet the anger in this country. To criticize the McQuaids, who are good people, for having trust funds or high paying jobs is a bit silly if you support President Trump. He inherited lots of money and went to top rated schools like the University of Pennsylvania. That doesn’t make him a bad person but unfortunately he doesn’t give us a very good example of the need for civility in our public discourse.
People can disagree without being impolite and belligerent. That is a lesson we need to learn. We are all in this together.
WOODY WOODLAND
New Boston