To the Editor: Joe Biden’s recently-signed “Inflation Reduction Act” promises to more than double the number of Internal Revenue Service employees over the next 10 years at a price of $80 billion. The current IRS costs taxpayers $12.6 billion a year, meaning that its annual budget will increase by 63%. Talk about inflation!
There is a way for the next Congress to short circuit this hiring of 87,000 new IRS bureaucrats in addition to the 78,000 already on the payroll: the House can vote to reduce the IRS’s annual budget appropriation by $8 billion every year for the next 10 years. No new money, no 87,000 extra IRS employees, period.
This action does not require a presidential signature or Senate concurrence. The House can do this on its own by simply reducing the IRS appropriation and sticking to its guns. This will save American taxpayers $80 billion over the next decade.
Not only should this action be on the next Congress’s agenda, but the Speaker Presumptive, Kevin McCarthy, should put the IRS commissioner on public notice now, so he does not hire new employees he won’t be able to pay for as of January 2023.
This is one of the key issues of this year’s congressional election. We already know the incumbents voted to more than double the size of the IRS. The question is, what action will their challengers promise to take, should they be elected?
