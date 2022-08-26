We can cancel Biden’s $80B IRS hiring spree

To the Editor: Joe Biden’s recently-signed “Inflation Reduction Act” promises to more than double the number of Internal Revenue Service employees over the next 10 years at a price of $80 billion. The current IRS costs taxpayers $12.6 billion a year, meaning that its annual budget will increase by 63%. Talk about inflation!

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Letter: Out GOP candidates who reject 'Big Lie'

To the Editor: How about helping out us few remaining conservatives who still believe in democracy.  It would be very helpful if the New Hampshire Union Leader could list all of the Republicans running for office who do not support  Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election and who kn…

Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Friday, August 19, 2022