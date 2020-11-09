We can control COVID-19 if we all work together
To the Editor: “China’s economy is almost over COVID-19,” according to the Wall Street Journal (Oct 19th). Our friends in Shanghai told us last week that masks are only required on public transportation. Their elementary school children do not need to wear masks. Eating at restaurants is back to normal.
China, Australia, South Korea, and neighboring countries maintained their lock-down until quarantines and contact tracing could control the few remaining COVID cases. President Donald Trump allowed the U.S. to emerge from lock-down before we had reached such low levels.
The U.S. has had over 225,000 COVID deaths to date with 687 deaths per million population. Taiwan has had only seven COVID deaths to date, which is 0.3 deaths per million. Yet everyone attending popular music concerts there wears a mask, in contrast to the many maskless people at similar events in the United States. Asian counties have more COVID freedom than the U.S. and businesses are more prosperous.
Where is our sense of community and dedication to the common good? For better or worse, we are all in this together. Dr. Francis Collins, who leads the National Institute of Health, said, We are Americans. We can do this together.
PAUL CARR
Bedford