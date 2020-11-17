We can’t let down our guard
To the Editor: It is with great dismay that I am reading about the decrease in contact tracing for new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire exactly when we are needing it the most. How else will we curtail this disease?
The Center for Disease Control in New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Dept. of Health and Human Services made the decision to decrease tracing contacts of people who get the virus. In reporting the alarming increase with 361 new cases Sunday, 50 are under the age of 18!
The Portsmouth Herald this week had a headline story of a reporter attending a political rally where people were 75% masked but not six feet apart. Experiencing symptoms of cough, temperature, and headaches, he was tested and received a positive test result. He was told he would be called for contact tracing. He was never called. The system is overwhelmed for sure, but it doesn’t mean we deliberately cut back on the practice. It is one of the ways people can quarantine when they have the coronavirus with no symptoms.
Listen up people, it’s time to mask, quarantine when necessary, and stay apart. You’re on your own because the government (at least in this state) is relinquishing its responsibilities to public health.
DEBORAH TWOMBLY
Exeter