Taxes impede recovery
To the Editor: We cannot afford any tax increases during this pandemic and after the economic shutdown. Small businesses are still suffering and working families are still struggling.
Senator Ruth Ward will never vote for an income or sales tax. These taxes will hinder job creation and hurt working families. An income tax will rip away take-home income that is better utilized on childcare expenses or saving for retirement. A sales tax will make it much more difficult for middle class Granite Staters to afford essential goods. Poorer families will be the ones who feel the brunt and lose a much larger portion of their income. And we all know these new taxes will not result in any actual property tax cuts.
On November 3rd, please vote for a fiscal conservative. Vote for Senator Ruth Ward. She will keep our budget balanced without any new taxes. She will never vote for an income or sales tax. And she will protect our pocketbooks and the New Hampshire advantage. She is the right person for the job and understands that we cannot tax ourselves into prosperity. We need to build each other up with the advantages we all share, rather than raise taxes and tear each other down.
MICHAEL ARON
South Acworth