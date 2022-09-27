To the Editor: I write in response to “Free Staters are our allies, not enemies” by Carla Gericke, a leader in the group and frequent candidate for office. She states that “About 70% of the legislators were not born here.” This is likely true but the move is not the problem, the “movement” and what it does are.
It’s not unusual to meet Granite Staters born elsewhere. They relocated for jobs, marriages, some served at Pease Air Force Base and decided to stay. Others came for the scenic outdoors, proximity to Boston and ever popular no sales or income tax.
But how about moving to a state to take over local and state government to create a libertarian utopia and secede from the U.S.? Crazy? You bet, but true. We now have several in leadership positions in the Legislature and in local government.
To be clear, civic involvement is an important part of living in a community and one need not be born here to understand the issues and concerns, but the Free State Project is different. They do not come in peace or to bolster the New Hampshire Advantage; they came to take advantage of a large legislature few pay attention to. Can you name your representatives? Do you have 3 to 5 in your district? This and our motto made us low hanging fruit.
FSP are the Kanamits in The Twilight Zone episode “To Serve Man” — “We come in peace, all we ask is that you trust us.”