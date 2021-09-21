Oligarchs of tech are a peril and their power is increasing
To the Editor: George Will points out the significant challenge we face with free speech in a world dominated by advertising funded “surveillance capitalism” entities that sell access to us as their products combined with kittens, fear and outrage that capture our attention. Given the protections they have from Section 230 and the “Citizens United” decision, these companies have unlimited free speech rights themselves.
One side is frustrated by misrepresentations, another by persons/topics that are censored, and these sides change depending on which messages or persons are allowed or rejected. The potential to be “canceled” by online bullies, persuaded by foreign trolls into nationally destructive actions, and the increase in depression among teens are valid reasons for concern.
As protected private corporations, they have very limited liability or limitations. Should Facebook, Google, Amazon or one of the others decide to use their domination of select communications channels along with their artificial intelligence (A.I.) focusing of micro-targeted messages to promote a social agenda or candidate, this would be very difficult to disrupt in any legal way.
Concerned citizens should watch “The Social Dilemma” documentary (Netflix) which is free for a short while on YouTube to get a sense of how pervasive the oligarchy can be, and the role of A.I.
