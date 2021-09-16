Letter: We know what happens when religious zealots take charge Sep 16, 2021 55 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save We know what happens if religious zealots take chargeTo the Editor: What happens when religious freedom is lost and religious extremists take control of government? Look at Iran. Look at Afghanistan. Look at Texas.RUDOLPH BOURGETWeare Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Thursday, September 16, 2021 Letter: Think of $3.5T Democrats wants as a peace dividend Think of the $3.5T Democrats want as our peace dividend Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Letter: Highway patriots should learn to treat the flag with respect Patriots would treat our flag with greater respect Letter: Some in DC want NH to pay more for heat Some in DC want NH to pay more for heat Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Letter: What's so unruly about singing the National Anthem? What’s so unruly about singing National Anthem? Letter: It's healthy to consider if war was worth it It’s healthy to consider if the wars were worth it Friday, September 10, 2021 Letter: Continued refusal to be vaccinated baffles Thursday, September 09, 2021 Letter: Why the rush to spend more on Manchester airport? We should rethink spending more on Manchester airport Letter: When is honoring our veterans ever wrong? When is honoring veterans ever the wrong thing to do? Wednesday, September 08, 2021 Letter: Priest's fight with sect should be kept private Priest’s fight with sect should be kept private Letter: COVID is no excuse for not getting car inspected COVID no excuse for not getting car inspected Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Continued refusal to be vaccinated baffles Letter: Expect terrorists among Afghan refugees Letter: Priest's fight with sect should be kept private Letter: Highway patriots should learn to treat the flag with respect Letter: Some in DC want NH to pay more for heat Letter: What's so unruly about singing the National Anthem? Letter: Why the rush to spend more on Manchester airport? Letter: When is honoring our veterans ever wrong? Letter: Biden will be remembered for abandoning U.S. allies Letter: U.S. can't afford to subsidize world's drug prices Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Patrick J. Buchanan: Who and what Is tearing the U.S. apart? Garrison Keillor: A walk in the park on a historic day Sunday, September 12, 2021 Patrick J. Buchanan: 20 Years after 9/11 -- Are We Better Off? Kathleen Sullivan: Every vote is huge in a municipal primary Friday, September 10, 2021 John Stossel: Toxic victimhood Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT