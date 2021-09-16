We know what happens if religious zealots take charge

To the Editor: What happens when religious freedom is lost and religious extremists take control of government? Look at Iran. Look at Afghanistan. Look at Texas.

RUDOLPH BOURGET

Weare

Thursday, September 16, 2021
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Friday, September 10, 2021
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Wednesday, September 08, 2021