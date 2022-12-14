To the Editor: The ugly, dark, messy parts to America’s history are that the White power base stole the land from the Native Americans and robbed the African and many Asian Americans of their labor. Since this reality has and still remains denied, the wounds of the past remain unhealed to poison the present.
The word reparation means to make amends for wrongs done, to repair the damage, to compensate those harmed, i.e. to be accountable for one’s problematic behavior.
My dad’s family, the Beebes, came from England in 1640 and many owned land and businesses. My grandmother’s family, the Coffins, were ship captains and whalers out of Newburyport, Mass. Thus as White people my family no doubt was involved directly and indirectly with exploiting others perceived as “less thans.”
I can’t press rewind on this harmful history but I can choose to break with this legacy in the present. The only way out of festering wounds is to muster the courage to accept, then move through the healing process without adding more harm, such as voter suppression.
As an addiction therapist for 37 years I help addicts heal themselves and others by being accountable. Recovery was based on the 12 Steps of AA, similar to the wisdom of Jesus. Thus acknowledging harm done validates those harmed. Saying “I’m sorry!” proclaims ownership rather than justifying/blaming. Accepting responsibility motives positive change. Honest story telling and listening, thus validating, heals.
Americans must face our harmful past, then clean house to become stronger, wiser, more compassionate.