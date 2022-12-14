We must face our toxic past to heal our nation

To the Editor: The ugly, dark, messy parts to America’s history are that the White power base stole the land from the Native Americans and robbed the African and many Asian Americans of their labor. Since this reality has and still remains denied, the wounds of the past remain unhealed to poison the present.

 
 
 
