We must stop living in fear of COVID to survive
To the Editor: As we come to the close of 2020 and a lost year for many, I ponder what will come next.
Will we continue the farce of wearing face coverings that keep us rebreathing our own putrid air and do not protect against the spread of viruses — as a recent Danish study showed — and merely signal what good, compliant citizens we are? If masks worked wouldn’t the number of COVID-19 cases be decreasing, not increasing?
Oh, but you say, the cases are only going up because there is more testing now. Is that so? Do you mean the PCR tests that are cycled so high that nearly every test comes back positive because they are picking up vestiges of virus that cannot be cultured and are not proof of active infection?
Are we going to forget that the majority of COVID-19 deaths in the United States are among the very old, the morbidly obese, the medically compromised and not among healthy adults, children and infants? Are we going to continue to stay home, terrorized, eating junky take-out food, unemployed and dependent on government programs?
When will we recognize that COVID-19, at a reported 99.96% survival rate, is no more of a death sentence to most people than any other virus that plagues us from one year to the next? We can stop the madness and still protect the vulnerable without forcing every able-bodied person out of work and into despair and isolation. We need to stop living in fear.
KATHERINE REESE KUSZA
Spofford