Political hacks cry unity as they do their best to divide
To the Editor: America’s politicians now occupy a space in which they are perpetually campaigning, employing hyperbolic rhetoric intended to incite the citizenry to their cause. They exaggerate and bend the truth to stir emotions with provocative soundbites blared at us by the media 24/7.
Yet these same partisans, who fancy themselves the nation’s leaders, then implore the people they purposely divide to unite and “fight” for the sake of democracy. Their words inspire fearful aggression; they target people’s anger directly at political opponents and other American citizens, while simultaneously rallying the citizenry to “stand shoulder to shoulder.”
George Washington said of political partisanship, it “distract(s) the public councils and enfeeble(s) the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection.”
If ever there were a time to throw off the yoke placed upon American democracy by partisan extremists it is now, lest those described by Washington as “cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled...subvert the power of the people and usurp for themselves the reins of government.”
To the Editor: I am running for state representative for Londonderry and support families. This means keeping taxes low so that families can keep more of their hard earned money. It also means getting children the education that they need so that their futures can be brighter than ours. Pres…
To the Editor: The freedom to choose our leaders and speak up for what we believe in is foundational to American democracy. To accomplish this, all citizens should be allowed and encouraged to vote. In the 1960s, I was stationed in Korea and Vietnam during election years. Federal and state l…