Making Sununu pay attention

To the Editor: June 24, 2023, marked the one-year anniversary of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which sent the fate of our reproductive rights to the individual states. When I reflect on the past two years, I wonder — what has Governor Chris Sununu done to protect Granite Staters’ abortion rights? Whether or not Governor Sununu is running for reelection in 2024, on this important anniversary, I am holding him accountable for his words and actions.

