To the Editor: June 24, 2023, marked the one-year anniversary of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which sent the fate of our reproductive rights to the individual states. When I reflect on the past two years, I wonder — what has Governor Chris Sununu done to protect Granite Staters’ abortion rights? Whether or not Governor Sununu is running for reelection in 2024, on this important anniversary, I am holding him accountable for his words and actions.
On June 28, 2021, Governor Sununu signed into law the first modern abortion ban in New Hampshire history, yet he claims to be “a pro-choice” governor.
When the U.S. Supreme Court announced that they would be hearing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2021, Sununu said he was “not really paying attention” and falsely asserted the case was not about Roe v. Wade in 2021. How does Sununu “not really pay attention” to a Supreme Court decision that impacts the medical outcomes for half of NH’s population?
Four days after the ruling in 2022, Sununu said that “Nothing really changes.” Maybe for him, not for half of his constituency.
The uncertainty, chaos, and fear that many Americans seeking abortion care face daily proves him wrong. Through it all, Sununu has refused to take action to protect Granite Staters’ abortion rights.
When we vote for our next governor, we must vote to elect candidates who are paying attention and will protect and expand access to abortion because when abortion is on the ballot, freedom wins!