To the Editor: I did not watch Donald Trump’s recent speech announcing his intention to run again for president. I have had enough of his grandstanding, his meanness, and the ever-present ego. And I have vowed that I will never again vote for him, as I have twice.
Then I read a newspaper report on what he said and I agree with almost everything he proposes. And that is my dilemma. Which brings me to the point of this letter:
Why is the great Republican Party of the great country of the United States incapable of finding a leader who does not embarrass and infuriate me? The Grand Old Party, which I have supported for my entire life, seems incapable of selecting a leader who unifies rather than divides us, who makes us proud to be his or her supporters, who inspires us to be better people rather than deaf would-be demigods. Why?
Has the party lost its soul to the ranting and raving elements? If so, we as a party are doomed. And so goes the nation.
