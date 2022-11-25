A less exasperating GOP

To the Editor: I did not watch Donald Trump’s recent speech announcing his intention to run again for president. I have had enough of his grandstanding, his meanness, and the ever-present ego. And I have vowed that I will never again vote for him, as I have twice.

Letter: Bill ATV rider who crashed to send a message

To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…