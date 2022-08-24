Letter: We need a strong container deposit law Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Container deposit law to incentivize recyclingTo the Editor: We need a strong container deposit law (CDL) to help fund the 65 proposed actions of the state’s Solid Waste Management Plan. I offer several reasons:Fair — a CDL is fair because those who make the waste should pay for the clean-up.Potent — a CDL’s cumulative financial strength will help fund the 65 other SWMP actions that require a reliable funding source.Incentivizing — a CDL gives people reasons to reduce waste and increase recycling.Far-reaching — a CDL goes beyond a deposit on a given bottle because it supports the entire waste management system.Proportionate — any given CDL deposit is affordable, reasonable, practical, and realistic.Participative — every CDL deposit makes people a part of the waste solution.Timely — CDL deposits occur at a time when people will connect their actions to the proper disposal methods.Economical — CDL funds should reduce the fiscal demands of municipal waste management.We manage our waste today to build a heathier state for ourselves and every following generation.JOHN ATHERTONDover Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Letter: Howard Pearl has values we need in Concord Howard Pearl has the values we need more of in Concord Letter: Integrity matters more to Leavitt than Mowers Integrity matters more to Leavitt than Matt Mowers Letter: Military retiree event to review benefits Saturday event for retirees to review military benefits Sunday, August 21, 2022 Letter: Does Brown want rules he advocates in his town? Does Brown want rules he’s shilling in his town? Letter: Liz Cheney is profile in courage as a leader Liz Cheney is profile in courage as a leader Friday, August 19, 2022 Letter: Like electing senators? Some don't.want you to Like electing senators? Some don’t want you to Letter: Time to end Iran sanctions End Iran sanctions Letter: Soon to be ex-senator Soon to be ex-senator Thursday, August 18, 2022 Letter: Thanks for the help paying for private education Thanks for help affording cost of private education Letter: I'm a 'loser' because I still support Trump? I’m a ‘loser’ because I still support Donald Trump? Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Floating secession is more telling than an IQ test Letter: Rep. Pappas won over this skeptic in office Letter: I'm a 'loser' because I still support Trump? Letter: Thanks for the help paying for private education Letter: Does Brown want rules he advocates in his town? Letter: Like electing senators? Some don't.want you to Letter: Integrity matters more to Leavitt than Mowers Letter: DES solid waste plan has its priorities in order Letter: Howard Pearl has values we need in Concord Letter: Enough with all the out-of-state garbage Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, August 24, 2022 David Harsanyi: Rushdie stabbing reminds us Iran is still the world's leading terror state Garrison Keillor: Life comes in focus as the day approaches Sunday, August 21, 2022 Patrick Hynes: St. Anselm poll a disaster for Democrats Mona Charen: Does preserving democracy require letting Trump off? Friday, August 19, 2022 John Stossel: Volunteers in Ukraine Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT