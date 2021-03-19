Send Thomas to Concord

To the Editor: To all Merrimack Democrats: You have another chance. There’s another chance to send Wendy Thomas back to Concord. Wendy is running in the April 13th special election for the open New Hampshire House seat, with a platform to fight for the environmental health of Merrimack, adequately fund public schools, and strengthen our Main Streets. We need more Democrats in Concord. Please vote on April 13th, or request an absentee ballot before then and deliver it to town hall. Vote for Wendy!

FAYE O’NEILL

Amherst

 
 
