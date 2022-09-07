To the Editor: The job of the president of the United States, frequently referred to as “the leader of the free world,” is to collaborate, compromise, and unite our country in pursuit of policies in the best interest of the American people.
President Joe Biden’s recent address on national television did not represent execution of his responsibilities. He went on television for the express purpose of further dividing rather than uniting our country. This behavior makes him and his extremist allies the immediate danger to our democracy.
When autocrats from the extremes of the political spectrum start calling each other a danger to our democracy, our democracy is in a state of failure and everyday Americans are poorly represented in their government. It is time to elect representatives of the people in our democracy who represent the more moderate views of the vast majority of Americans and dump the extremists.
In pursuit of this goal, I will be supporting Gail Huff Brown as my choice of Congressional representative. Huff Brown is a moderate Republican, a working woman of the new millennium, a mother, grandmother and wife, a real person who lives in the real world and can be relied on to represent her constituents rather than extremist ideologies of autocrats of all stripes who divide rather than unite our country.