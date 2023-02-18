To the Editor: The Granite State secured a major legislative victory last week as 11 members of the State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs Committee passed House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 4, “Urging Congress to propose a constitutional amendment to establish congressional term limits” on federal legislators. The 11 representatives voting in favor of HCR4 — Michael Moffett (R-Loudon), Skip Rollins (R-Newport), David Lundgren (R-Londonderry), Doug Thomas( R-Londonderry), Tina Harley (R-Seabrook), Larry Gagne (R-Manchester), Tony Piemonte (R-Sandown), Fred Plett (R-Goffstown), Tom Mannion (R-Pelham), Linda Massimilla (Democrat-Grafton), Efstathia Booras (D-Nashua) — deserve the highest accolades and ongoing political support from their constituents.
Sadly, six representatives voted for continued consolidation of power through incumbency, a proven corrupt bargain and one consistently opposed by more than 80% of Americans polled across the party lines. These politicians opposing HCR 4 — Dru Fox (D-Keene), Matt Hicks (D-Weare), Amanda Toll (D-Keene), Jean Jeudy (D-Manchester), Amanda Brennan (D-Nashua), Candice O’Neill (D-Hampton) and Christine Siebert (D-Nashua) — all deserve recrimination from their constituents and primary challengers in 2024.
This bill now moves to the House floor in the coming weeks, I hope all Granite Staters join me in contacting their representatives to urge them to support passage of HCR 4 and move towards reigning in our untethered, spending addicted federal legislative branch.