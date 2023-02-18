Term limits stem corruption

To the Editor: The Granite State secured a major legislative victory last week as 11 members of the State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs Committee passed House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 4, “Urging Congress to propose a constitutional amendment to establish congressional term limits” on federal legislators. The 11 representatives voting in favor of HCR4 — Michael Moffett (R-Loudon), Skip Rollins (R-Newport), David Lundgren (R-Londonderry), Doug Thomas( R-Londonderry), Tina Harley (R-Seabrook), Larry Gagne (R-Manchester), Tony Piemonte (R-Sandown), Fred Plett (R-Goffstown), Tom Mannion (R-Pelham), Linda Massimilla (Democrat-Grafton), Efstathia Booras (D-Nashua) — deserve the highest accolades and ongoing political support from their constituents.

Thursday, February 16, 2023
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Monday, February 13, 2023