To the Editor: The Massachusetts Air National guardsman who posted highly classified documents on social media should not have received a top secret security clearance or any security clearance based on his terrible background. (According to reports) He discussed violence and murder and the use of an assassination van on social media. He also looked up mass shootings and police standoffs on his government computer. He was suspended from high school for discussing use of Molotov cocktails and other weapons; and making racial threats.
Why didn’t an FBI background check, which is required for high level security clearances, expose his past and disqualify him for the security clearance?
My wife and I held top secret security clearances back in the 1960s, and our background was thoroughly checked by the FBI. Neighbors, classmates in school, teachers and employers were interviewed before we received our clearances.
We have to tighten up the system for obtaining security clearances and disseminate classified information on a need to know basis. We need a federal office responsible for the oversight of the dissemination of national security documents. When I was on a Navy staff back in the 1960s we had a top secret control officer responsible for the control of all classified documents.
To the Editor: A recent article in CTExaminer characterized the issue perfectly: "... at the behest of paid lobbyists and 'hive minded' salaried pro-development advocates, there is a strong and powerful effort to usurp the authority of your local planning and zoning commission. Several Bills…