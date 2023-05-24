Protecting top secrets used to be high priority

To the Editor: The Massachusetts Air National guardsman who posted highly classified documents on social media should not have received a top secret security clearance or any security clearance based on his terrible background. (According to reports) He discussed violence and murder and the use of an assassination van on social media. He also looked up mass shootings and police standoffs on his government computer. He was suspended from high school for discussing use of Molotov cocktails and other weapons; and making racial threats.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Monday, May 22, 2023
Sunday, May 21, 2023

Letter: If you don't like zoning you do have options

To the Editor: A recent article in CTExaminer characterized the issue perfectly: "... at the behest of paid lobbyists and 'hive minded' salaried pro-development advocates, there is a strong and powerful effort to usurp the authority of your local planning and zoning commission. Several Bills…

Friday, May 19, 2023