Reduce nuclear arms now
To the Editor: I don’t know if nuclear first strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation and, if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons.
There should, of course, be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn’t agree to this — and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work — then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.
ALVIN BLAKE
Elm Street, Manchester