To the Editor: We need to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. This is the best way to stop Russia’s relentless assault. It can be done in one of three ways, in concert with the United Nations, as a NATO mission, or on our own. The U.N. has conducted 71 peacekeeping missions since 1948. There are currently 85,000 U.N. personnel deployed to 12 countries. Why not Ukraine?
Because of its position on the Security Council, it is feared that Russia would veto any such U.N. action. This occurred in 1999 when the U.N. was prevented from taking action to stop the Serbian ethnic cleansing of Kosovo. NATO stepped in and during Operation Allied Force NATO aircraft conducted more than 35,000 sorties against Serbian targets over a 78-day period resulting in a Serbian withdrawal. Serbia was a Russian ally but Russia backed down.
On our own we kept the Russians from intervening in the 1973 Yom Kipper War or the October War between Israel, Egypt, and Syria. Russia mobilized its forces for deployment, we countered by going to DEFCON 3 (there are 5 levels — DEFCON 5, normal peacetime, to DEFCON 1, nuclear war). The message to the Russians was clear — you go in, we go in. Again the Russians backed down.
What is keeping us from such strong action today? No sane person wants war over peace, but peace without freedom is no peace at all.