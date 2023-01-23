We need to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine

To the Editor: We need to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. This is the best way to stop Russia’s relentless assault. It can be done in one of three ways, in concert with the United Nations, as a NATO mission, or on our own. The U.N. has conducted 71 peacekeeping missions since 1948. There are currently 85,000 U.N. personnel deployed to 12 countries. Why not Ukraine?

Friday, January 20, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Monday, January 16, 2023
Sunday, January 15, 2023