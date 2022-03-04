To the Editor: I’m reading the front page in Thursday, March 3, paper — “Did Harmony report violate privacy laws?” — and once again I see it’s all about the money. State child advocate Moira O’Neill’s only concern in this poor little girl’s case is money, money, money! Forget that a child has been missing for more than two years now, O’Neill’s major concern is that DCYF and her office could lose federal funding by breaking confidentiality laws.
Why doesn’t she tell us what she is really afraid of, that these investigations will reveal the failures of the DCYF and her office to adequately protect these poor children.
It is a downright shame that we have to do these after-the-fact investigations because of all the politics entangled in a state agency that, after all the released info I have read about the poor conditions and treatment of these kids, should be shut down, and all the employees put on trial.
Why does it take so long to investigate an incident like this? Are they covering up their tracks as they find evidence of fault? I am nothing short of appalled. All I can think about is a little girl who has had terrible wrongs done against her, and the lack of care for children under DCYF, and how it will continue until we find the real truth.
To the Editor: For the past 10 years, Weare has been fortunate to have Maureen Billodeau as its town clerk. She is experienced, welcoming to all and greets you with a smile. She is knowledgeable and runs the clerk’s office efficiently and effectively, paying attention to details and keeping…