‘We power’ is powerful

To the Editor: Nowadays the news cycles are often filled with violence, fear and deviant behavior, so 24/7 a dark cloud of corrosive cultural despair can result. However, most of humanity still quietly contributes to life in countless positive ways as people follow the Golden Rule, the love of Jesus and the compassion of the Buddha. Thus these folks usually practice loving kindness, respect and empathy rather than negative, selfish, mean-spirited behavior.

