To the Editor: Nowadays the news cycles are often filled with violence, fear and deviant behavior, so 24/7 a dark cloud of corrosive cultural despair can result. However, most of humanity still quietly contributes to life in countless positive ways as people follow the Golden Rule, the love of Jesus and the compassion of the Buddha. Thus these folks usually practice loving kindness, respect and empathy rather than negative, selfish, mean-spirited behavior.
Although life is often challenging and painful, the suffering is minimized with a positive attitude and the support of “We power.” Thus even a crappy situation can be reframed as an opportunity to sell fertilizer. By treating oneself who is in pain with compassion, he or she in turn can give others likewise.
When harmed by others it’s best to choose forgiveness rather than harbor resentments, which are self-poisoning. Likewise, self-righteous judgement should be avoided because when one finger points outward the other three point inward. When problematic behavior is separated from the person or people involved, the latter can be treated with respectful compassion, while the hurt feelings get expressed appropriately.
Thus compassion, both self and other directed, is a win-win for all parties, including society in general.