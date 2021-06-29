We’re at a turning point, vaccination will end it
To the Editor: We have finally reached a turning point in the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines have been a game changer in reducing hospitalizations and saving lives in New Hampshire.
We are finally reaching a point where we can bring the pandemic under control. We can’t stop now. Now is the time to recognize the importance of vaccinating all those who are eligible.
Vaccines are the most effective medical intervention ever invented to save lives. That’s why one of the first things most of our parents did for us was to get us vaccinated. Along with clean water and improved sanitation, vaccines are responsible for the dramatic increase in longevity in the U.S. and the world. Diseases that once prevented children from reaching adulthood have been greatly reduced or eliminated by vaccination, and vaccines have added years to the human lifespan.
When the pandemic began, the best we could hope for with masks, social distancing and hand washing was to reduce the spread of the virus. With the COVID-19 vaccines, we can prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death while decreasing the number of potentially more dangerous variants. The trend in new cases is steadily downward. New cases, serious illness and death are now almost entirely among the unvaccinated.
New Hampshire healthcare workers believe in good science. We believe in good medicine. We believe in the power of vaccines to save lives. For the good of our patients, our communities and our state, we fully endorse efforts to vaccinate our citizens to the fullest extent possible.
DR. BOB FRIEDLANDER JR.
Concord