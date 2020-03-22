We’ve weathered worse
To the Editor: Maybe it’s because I was born in 1939 and have memories of the Cold War, the Korean war, the Vietnam conflagration (war), the polio epidemic, atomic bomb, attempted invasions of other countries by us. Whatever it is, I am very skeptical of our government “saving us from ourselves.”
I find this knee jerk reaction to a virus that has killed 2,100 people GLOBALLY and sickened 75,000 people GLOBALLY out of a population of 6 BILLION so wrong and blown out of proportion to the actual threat. To close businesses, virtually ruining many people and the unknown consequences that will follow down the road is heinous. The one known factor from all of this is that China provides us with 80% of our medical products that we now need and our manufacturing industry in the United States has its hands tied.
Lolly Fleming
Derry