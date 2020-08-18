Lakes Region unmasked
To the Editor: We’ve frequently vacationed in your magnificent state and are well aware that its motto is “Live Free Or Die.” Alas, too many of your residents and some of your vacationers have recently abused this slogan. On a recent trip to the Squam Lake/Winnipesaukee area, I noticed that the vast majority of people we passed on the streets were not wearing masks and made little or no effort to social distance. This was also true on beaches, in many restaurants, and in nearly all of the convenience stores we patronized, where not only customers, but the staff as well rarely took the trouble to do so either. Exceptions were several delightful outdoor restaurants, the marvelous Squam Lake Wildlife Refuge and Market Basket. A friend who vacationed in the White Mountains had similar experiences, which eminent scientists throughout the world have proven endangers people’s lives, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions. Let us remember that we are all in this world together and need to care for one another.
JILL RIFKIN
Delmar, N.Y.