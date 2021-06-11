Wearing our flag is legit to express patriotism
To the Editor: A recent letter to the editor reminded people to respectfully retire American flags that have become worn and torn. Wearing clothing/using items that bear the likeness of our flag was also mentioned. I know there’s a lot of differing opinion on this subject, and I wasn’t completely sure of the answer.
So here -- direct from the website of the American Legion (www.legion.org) -- is the answer to the question whether it is permissible to wear an item of clothing that looks like the flag of the United States.
“Unless an article of clothing is made from an actual United States flag, there is NO breach of flag etiquette whatsoever. People are simply expressing their patriotism and love of country by wearing an article of clothing that happens to be red, white, and blue with stars and stripes. There is nothing illegal about the wearing or use of these items.”
So wear your American flag shirt, hat, or jewelry without fear that you’re disrespecting a symbol of our great country.
BARBARA PEDLEY
Londonderry