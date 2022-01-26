To the Editor: At the Domestic Violence Task Force on January 21, two experts testified that “it is difficult to protect children and focus on their needs in domestic violence cases.”
I would argue the children’s needs take priority specifically due to the fact that they are children.
When children witness and experience violence within the home, their ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) scores increase and negatively impact their adult lives. If they are not nurtured and kept safe and free from trauma, exactly what kind of future citizens can we expect?
I believe we must turn the spotlight on children to improve their health, safety, and basic well being. The current systems — Health and Human Services, judges and court protocols — are failing children as evidenced by recent events. Perhaps a court specifically for domestic violence cases should be developed to ensure women and children receive a much higher level of safety than they currently experience. Domestic violence is often a life or death situation, it merits an expert level of scrutiny by the legal system.
It is imperative that all persons within the court system — clerks, guardian ad litems, attorneys, and especially all judges — thoroughly understand the dynamics of domestic violence. Offenders are masters at forceful control tactics and often use them to their advantage in court. Domestic violence is a physical, emotional and psychological incident.
Judges need to consider the high risk to children and the ongoing emotional harm in every domestic violence case.