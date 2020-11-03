We’ll go down the tubes under Biden
To The Editor: It’s hard to know who to vote for with all the “back-and-forth” between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which is why we need third-party candidates to teach both a lesson with more people using the option of third-party candidates or writing in the names of others (and in some cases not voting at all).
Open borders are an open invitation to unrestricted illegal immigration by people trying to cheat their way to U.S. citizenship. If elected, Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats will pack the U.S. Supreme Court and our taxes will go up; there will be taxpayer-funded abortion; and the economies of more states will tank under Biden/Harris. Also, China will not only gain a foothold but it will own the United States. We need more people to sound the alarm about Biden/Harris and more people to point out the positive accomplishments of Donald J. Trump Sr., our President, when it seems the fashionable thing to do is to badmouth the President.
PETER M. AREL
Chestnut St., Manchester