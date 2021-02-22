Wendy Thomas has fought for safe Merrimack water
To the Editor: I have served with the Honorable Wendy Thomas on the New Hampshire Legislative House Resource, Recreation and Development Committee for two years. She sponsored, co-sponsored, or fought for bills that would clean up and protect New Hampshire’s environment. The Merrimack PFAS crisis was front and center for her. Her efforts resulted in both state and national bills being passed.
More needs to be done statewide and New Hampshire needs you to send her back to the State House. She helped passed bills that lowered levels of arsenic in drinking water, protected our lakes and forests so that they could be safely used for recreation, and keep our air clean. I urge Merrimack voters to strongly consider returning her to Concord when you vote in the Special Election on April 13th.
REP. BRUCE COHEN
Crimson Court, Nashua