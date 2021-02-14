Thomas is the advocate that Merrimack needs
To the Editor: As a former state representative, Wendy Thomas supported bills that significantly lowered the levels of contamination in our water and she supported the bill that set up a PFAS Medical Monitoring Commission upon which she sat.
Wendy Thomas also introduced bills that would protect private well owners and put forward a bill to remove food containers that had PFAS in them from our schools and hospitals.
Even now, she is working with our national delegation making sure that our representatives and senators put forward bills that ensure PFAS clean air and water and that remove PFAS from food containers and cosmetics around the United States.
Wendy Thomas has been and continues to be the advocate this town needs to address our contaminated water.
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Wendy Thomas for Merrimack state representative on Tuesday, April 13.
JOHN GRADY
Merrimack