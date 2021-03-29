Wendy Thomas offers balanced leadership
To the Editor: Wendy Thomas is one of the most determined and well-informed people that I know on issues involving Merrimack specifically and New Hampshire as a whole. You may be familiar with her ongoing commitment to reducing the allowable amounts of PFAS in drinking water. When she was state representative, this included creating a Medical Monitoring Commission, working to stop schools and hospitals from using storage containers that contained PFAS, and co-creating a committee with Dartmouth-Hitchcock that designed PFAS educational material for New Hampshire.
PFAS is an important public health concern as well as environmental concern. If someone has a medical issue due to PFAS contamination, or any other illness, Thomas feels that health care should be affordable and accessible to all. No one should lose their home or be forced into bankruptcy due to health care costs. Her commitment to the wellbeing of all extends to being the executive director of a non-profit that advocates for the disabled community in New Hampshire.
When Wendy Thomas takes a public stand on any issue, I know that she has researched the topic extensively. She eagerly shares not only her opinion on a topic but how and why she reached her opinion. This encourages others to do their own research and engage in a constructive dialog for the good of the community.
Join me in supporting the return of Wendy Thomas and her balanced leadership to Concord as a state representative on April 13th.
EILEEN HERRING
Merrimack