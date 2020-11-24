Don’t just hide homelessness
To the Editor: Rousting and displacing people who are homeless without a clear plan for where they are going and support services is unconscionable. While tents on the courthouse lawn may not be attractive, it is nothing compared to the ugliness of a society that does not fully support the people, organizations and systems available to help those who need a hand up.
Spending money on fencing and cameras is an interesting choice. It sadly indicates our priorities. The people of New Hampshire are not blind to the political one-upmanship taking place to the detriment and serious harm to our most vulnerable communities.
New Hampshirites who are fortunate enough to still have employment and shelter are generously giving to our charitable organizations. However, these donations cannot take the place of fully-funded service delivery systems. This is not an insurmountable problem. We have the knowledge and systems in place, but they need resources and support from our policymakers.
Healthy housing is a cornerstone for healthy communities. Simply moving people out of sight does not mean they are no longer there. It only means we are not directly confronted with the pain and suffering of our fellow man.
Please contact your state and local elected officials and let them know we cannot sit quietly by while the number of people without housing grows. The money we spend now to prevent and eliminate homelessness will speed our economic recovery in the not too distant future.
LYNN STANLEY
Concord