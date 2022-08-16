To the Editor: As I wrap up my second year serving the constituents of Senate District 9, I wanted to provide a brief update on some of the many successes we’ve achieved.
For me, helping local property taxpayers was a focus. I worked to increase the amount of revenue we share with cities and towns under the Rooms and Meals Tax. This was important to me, not only because it will provide significant local property tax relief — more than $1.3 million in additional revenue for District 9 communities — but also because it fixes a broken promise the state made to local communities on how those Rooms and Meals Tax revenues would be distributed.
Additionally, because of our good fiscal management we were able to pass a balanced budget and also deliver over $500 million in local property tax relief for hard-working families.
In District 9 that means nearly $9 million to help lower property taxes. Local schools with the greatest financial needs will receive nearly $1 million in Extraordinary Need Grants. Our towns will receive some $1.5 million for local road construction, and more than $1.3 million for municipal bridge projects. Cutting the Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) will lower property taxes by $3.7 million across the district this year.
I am proud of our efforts to help local taxpayers, especially in these difficult economic times. I look forward to continuing my work representing you in Concord.