Half our electricity is Seabrook

To the Editor: In response to Mauricio Vivado’s letter to the editor on August 2, I am astonished that Vivado completely ignored the destructive policies of the current administration, which have driven up many prices and especially those directly connected to energy.

Letter: You can read this and still hate Trump

To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two  years ago we had: