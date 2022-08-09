To the Editor: In response to Mauricio Vivado’s letter to the editor on August 2, I am astonished that Vivado completely ignored the destructive policies of the current administration, which have driven up many prices and especially those directly connected to energy.
The letter also ignores the fact that as costs rise any company must either pass that along to the consumer (i.e. us) or over the long term they will cease to exist!
However, I do agree with Mauricio that New Hampshire’s energy costs are too high and that this should be a motivation to go to more modern nuclear energy power stations, which are the best solutions for clean, low-cost energy. Other “green” energy sources should be evaluated and implemented based on their entire life-cycle costs (including those societal impacts from mining to operation to disposal). Note that we have benefited for many years from Seabrook Nuclear Power Station, which supplies more than half of the electricity in New Hampshire.
To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two years ago we had: