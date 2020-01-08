What about civil rights?
To the Editor: Voting is an important civil right, but some civil rights are too important to be decided by a majority vote and are reserved to the individual.
Thus, freedom of religion, speech, press and assembly are protected by the First Amendment and in other words, by the 13th Amendment. Freedom of assembly in education means charter schools, school vouchers and home schooling in addition to traditional public schools. Forced segregation, forced integration, forced religion and forced secularism have postponed school choice while state and federal governments bounce from one tyranny to another.
HENRY DAVISSON
Durham